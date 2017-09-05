JCILPS resumes ILPS campaign with rally

Imphal, September 04 2017: After a lull of sometime, the Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) has resumed the mass campaign for enactment of a Inner Line Permit System (ILPS) or a similar mechanism in the State with a mass rally today .

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren has stated that the State Government would support a mechanism or legislation which is acceptable to all the people and permitted by the Constitution .

The rally was flagged off from near the JCILPS office at Sega Road, Konjeng Hazari Leikai and it headed to Keishampat where Imphal West District Police took up tight security arrangements .

The rally turned toward Wahengbam Leikai and headed to Khoyathong through Nagamapal .

At Khoyathong, the rally participants and police had a brief stand-off as the two sides did not agree on the next route of the rally .

Later, the ILPS campaigners marched toward North AOC and crossed Minuthong .

Amidst tight security arrangements taken up by Imphal East District Police, the rally went past Checkon, Konung Mamang, Andro Parking and Palace Compound before crossing Thumbuthong .

Finally, the rally was terminated at the starting point after passing through Moirangkhom, Yaiskul, Keishamthong and Keishampat .

The rally participants carried banners embossed with words which demanded passage of a new Bill in the State Assembly’s winter session which can effectively protect indigenous people .

Other banners said that no non-local people should be allowed to contest election or cast votes in the forthcoming Panchayat polls .

Talking to media persons, JCILPS convenor Arjun Telheiba said that different modes of agitation would be launched from tomorrow .

Responding to queries raised by media persons, Chief Minister N Biren who came to attend the inaugural function of JN Institute of Dental Sciences today at Porompat stated that the JCILPS has already formed a committee but it needs verification whether all the communities are represented at the committee or not .

Any people’s collective aspiration which is permitted by the Constitution would be supported by the State Government, Biren assured .

The JCILPS’ demands would be discussed and examined.

The Government would first ascertain the wishes of different communities before taking up all possible actions, Biren added.

Source: The Sangai Express