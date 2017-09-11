Loyangamba 4th position holder in Class XII exam who worked as a daily wage earner ; Position holder opts for free mind over loan

Imphal, September 10 2017: Even as Chief Minister N Biren offered a bank loan of Rs two lakh to Ningthoujam Loyangamba who was placed fourth in the merit list of the Commerce stream of Class XII examination 2017 conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Examination Manipur (COHSEM), the student who studied up to Class XII by working as a daily wage earner has decided not to accept the loan offer .

“Taking loan means I’m indebted to the particular bank and I would not have any peace of mind until the loan is re-paid.

If there is no peace of mind, I would not be able to concentrate on my studies”, Loyangamba said .

“In case I cannot repay the loan, the bank may even attach our homestead.

With the loan option shut out, I can now pursue my studies with a free mind”, he told The Sangai Express .

Thounaojam Loyangamba is the third of four siblings born to Th Banmali and Ichal Leima of Keibi Khullen Makha Leikai, Imphal East .

After making newspaper headlines with his stupendous performance in the Class XII exam from CC Higher Secondary School, he is now pursuing BCom at DM College of Commerce .

Even though Loyangamba belongs to a family struggling under abject poverty, and he used to work as a daily wage earner, he studied hard with grit and determination and eventually secured the fourth position .

Acknowledging his spectacular achievement, Chief Minister N Biren gave him Rs 50,000 from his discretionary fund and a cheque of Rs 1.30 lakh under a housing scheme .

Talking with The Sangai Express at his Keibi Khullen Maning Leikai residence, Loyangamba said that he no longer works as a daily wage earner .

Even though he showed a small room which he used as reading cum recreation room, there was very little change to his house .

He also a showed a pig sty which was in the initial stage of construction .

Loyangamba said that they have started purchasing/procuring timbers and GI sheets with a view to construct a house .

Local MLA Th Lokeshwar too donated some truck-loads of earth to build foundation for the new house .

Moreover, N Rajendro alias Boy, younger brother of Chief Minister N Biren has been giving him a monthly stipend of Rs 3000.Loyangamba conveyed that his father who is a psychiatric patient has been almost fully cured after he was treated at JNIMS at the initiative of the State Government .

Out of the money given to him by different individuals/organisations in recognition of his achievement, he bought a Honda Activa scooter while the remaining amount is being used to augment the family’s income .

“I would like to go for MBA course after completing BCom but I don’t believe I would be able to afford it.

I’ve made up by mind to pursue MCom”, he said .

“At one point of time, I used to cry alone thinking whether I should give up further studies because of abject poverty.

But such negative thoughts are no longer troubling me because of the massive support and encouragement I got from different quarters”, he confided.

He said that he would strive relentlessly to emerge as a successful entrepreneur so that many people can be assured jobs. Saying that Lamyanba Irabot is his hero and role model, Loyangamba pledged that he will always work for the welfare of the masses .

“I think one will always succeed if one has a clear plan and grit”, Loyangamba continued.

He also expressed aversion toward the present education system where education has become highly expensive whereas students are taught very little.

Source: The Sangai Express