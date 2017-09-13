Manipur boy missing at Noida

Imphal, September 12 2017: A Manipuri youth, who had gone to attend the September 8 musical concert of the popular band Chain Smoker organised by Ultra Music in Noida, remains untraceable for the fourth day.

Prabin Chanam arrived at the National capital in the midnight of September 7 and stayed for the night at his friend’s place, said his elder brother, Ravikanta Chanam who had filed a missing report at Knowledge Park police station, Noida, under Gautam Bud Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh the next day on September 9 .

Meanwhile, a high ranking police officer based in the district said that video footages showed a person being escorted by an unidentified woman and added that the person seemed to be Prabin but it is not sure yet whether

it really is the missing person .

The police officer also said that based on the account of the complaint, the youth was last seen by his friends around 9.30 pm .

Additionally, a complaint was also registered at North East Cell based in New Delhi on September 11 .

However the Nodal Officer of the North East Cell in Delhi said that the site where the incident occurred is not under their jurisdiction .

Unofficial sources informed that Prabin might be a victim of gangs associated with body organ rackets.

Source: The Sangai Express