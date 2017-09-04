Manipur govt seeks Centre’s help to settle border dispute with Nagaland

Manipur government has written to the Centre seeking its help to resolve the protracted inter-state border dispute between Manipur and Nagaland with direct involvement of Survey of India.

The border dispute between Tungjoy village of Senapati district, Manipur and Kezhakeno village of Phek district, Nagaland has been ongoing for decades.

Highlighting the need for a proper boundary demarcation in order to resolve the border dispute, Manipur’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Dr. J. Suresh Babu in a letter to the MHA Joint Secretary (NE in-charge) Satyendra Garg on August 22 pointed out the need for a proper boundary demarcation between the neighbouring villages and erection of boundary pillars.

According to Sangai Express, Dr. Babu also wrote a letter to his Nagaland counterpart a few days back with a proposal to make joint efforts to resolve the border dispute, which had reportedly started sometime in the early 19th century and it remains unsettled till date.

Taking serious note of the tense stand-off that broke out between Tungjoy and Kezhakeno in 2012, the two neighbouring States talked at the level of Chief Secretary and concerned Deputy Commissioners so as to avert such conflicts.

Both the Government of Manipur and Nagaland Government directed the two neighbouring villages to maintain status quo until the border dispute was settled and also not to take up any development programme within the disputed area.

The border dispute between at Tungjoy and Kezhakeno is not the only dispute that exists along the Manipur-Nagaland border. A dispute over traditional land ownership of Dzukuo valley, dispute between Manipur and Nagaland over Jessami in Ukhrul district is yet to be resolved.

