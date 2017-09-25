Memorandum submitted to the President of India

Hijam Rajendra Singha, who is the National General Secretary and In-Charge of North East India of the Rashtriya Janhit Sangharsh Party , submitted a memorandum to the President of India, requesting to include Meitei/Meetei Community in the list of the Scheduled Tribe under Article 342(1) of the Indian Constitution.

The memorandum was submitted on behalf of the Meitei/Meetei Community of India so as to restore a cohesive and harmonious society based on social ethnic community of region and Manipur for the coming generation.

