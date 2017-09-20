Najma for decommissioning Ithai Barrage

Imphal, September 19 2017: Governor Dr Najma Heptulla has today assured that she would pursue the Government to decommission the Ithai Barrage in order to maintain ecological balance in the State .

She was speaking as the chief guest at the launching programme of “Anthropogenic impact & their management options in the different ecosystems of the Indian Himalayan region (Imphal/Manipur river basin)” and “CSIR-Aroma Mission” at CSIR-NEIST, BLIM, Imphal today .

The Governor observed that the commissioning of the barrage has posed a serious threat to the ecological balance of the State, particularly to Loktak Lake and its surrounding areas .

Asserting that the rich bio-diversity of the North East, particularly Manipur has been threatened with the growth of a variety exotic plants brought from outside the State, Heptulla pointed out that Loktak Lake, which is the biggest fresh water lake in the entire North East, is being spoiled due to growth of an unwanted weed which has been multiplying fast .

She also expressed unhappiness that the initiative taken up to clean Loktak Lake by investing around Rs two crore has not paid much dividend .

Pointing out that large scale plantation of eucalyptus plants/trees has several adverse impacts in many aspects, Heptulla urged the scientists’ fraternity/community in India and in the State to initiate a movement to make the Government realize the hazardous effects of planting eucalyptus in order to preserve the rich biodiversity of the State .

Maintaining that she has been writing letters to the Government in this regard since around the last 20 years, the Governor observed that there should be a policy to restrict import or transfer of plants from outside the country and other parts of the country .

Stating that around 400 medicinal plants are also available in Manipur besides 400 to 500 orchid varieties, she informed that she had spoken to few pharmaceutical companies in India and drawn their attention to invest money in the State .

Lauding CSIR-NEIST for their contribution to the society, Heptulla assured that any possible help needed by the institution from Raj Bhawan will be given .

The function presided by Dr R Ramaiah, Director, CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat was also attended by Dr P Sengupta, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat and Professor N Mohendro Singh, former member, Steering Committee NER Vision, 2020, DoNER, Govt.

of India as the guest of honour and special invitee respectively .

Plantation of tree saplings and initiation of trainings were some other features of today’s programme.

Source: The Sangai Express