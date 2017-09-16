NEFIS PROTESTS AT NOIDA SSP’S OFFICE AGAINST POLICE’S GROSS NEGLIGENCE IN THE CASE OF DEATH OF MANIPURI YOUTH!

NEFIS MANIPUR UNIT ORGANIZES CONDOLENCE MEETING!

NEFIS’ PROTEST FORCES NOIDA POLICE TO SUSPEND NEGLIGENT POLICE OFFICERS!

DEMAND OF CBI INQUIRY INTO THE CASE INTENSIFIED!

The activists of North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS) along with DAMMS today protested at Gautam Budh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Office against police’s gross negligence in the case of the death of a Manipuri youth, Pravish Chanam. NEFIS Manipur Unit also held a condolence meeting in Khuman Lampak, Imphal, where a large number of students gathered to demand justice for Pravish.

It should be known that Pravish had come to Delhi on a visit and had been residing in Safdarjung, Delhi with his friends. On 8th September, he went to Knowledge Park to attend a music concert with his friends and was missing after the concert. It has been reported that he was taken in an injured condition to Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital around 10:30 pm, where he was given first-aid by a doctor. It is not known that whether after the first-aid he was discharged or forcibly taken away. The next day, early in the morning, a call was received by the PCR of an injured person in Sector-30 Market. The PCR personnel took the injured youth, Pravish to Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital, where he subsequently died. It should be known that a complaint in connection to his disappearance was lodged at Knowledge Park Police Station, Gautam Budh Nagar on 9th September.

It should be known that the police has been guilty of gross negligence in the whole matter. Despite the complaint being lodged on 9th September, the ‘Person Missing’ pamphlets were issued two days later. Despite the fact that the matter was being pursued by the police of one station, Nithari Police Chowki personnel did not inform the station of an unclaimed dead body. Moreover, when the deceased’s friends went to Nithari Police Chowki which is just opposite to Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital on 13th September to inquire about him, they were brusquely turned out by the police personnel present there. It was found out yesterday that the body of the deceased was cremated by the Police Chowki on 13th September itself, since it had been lying unclaimed for 72 hours. Clearly, it strongly suggests that Nithari Police Chowki personnel had in connivance with criminals disposed off the body instead of informing Knowledge Park Police Station where the matter was being investigated.

NEFIS strongly condemns Noida Police’s gross negligence in the case and has already written to Manipur Chief Minister to intervene and ensure that Pravish’s death is investigated into by the CBI. It has also demanded that the probe should especially look into the case from the angle of connivance between the police personnel, criminals and hospital authorities. Due to pressure mounted by NEFIS on Noida Police, 3 Police Officers have been suspended including 2 two Investigating Officers and Knowledge Park SHO has been transferred. Responding to NEFIS demand of apology from police for its irresponsible statement citing drug overdose as the reason for Pravish’s death, SSP clarified that the statement had not been issued by police. NEFIS will be intensifying its efforts in the coming days to seek justice for the deceased.

Chinglen Khumukcham,

Convener,

North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS)

This Press Release was sent by North-East Forum For International Solidarity, who can be contacted at nefis(dot)delhi(at)gmail(dot)com