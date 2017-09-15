NEFIS submits Memorandum to CM Of Manipur Demanding Intervention

MANIPURI YOUTH FOUND DEAD IN NOIDA!

NEFIS SUBMITS MEMORANDUM TO MANIPUR CHIEF MINISTER DEMANDING INTERVENTION!

DEMANDS CBI INQUIRY INTO THE CASE! PROBE INTO NEXUS BETWEEN CULPRITS, POLICE AND HOSPITAL STAFF!

The activists of North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS) today submitted a memorandum to Manipur Chief Minsiter through the Resident Commissioner in Delhi, seeking his immediate intervention in the case of the death of a Manipuri youth, Pravish Chanam who had been missing since 8th September. He had come to Delhi on a visit and had been residing in Safdarjung, Delhi with his friends. On 8th September, he went to Knowledge Park to attend a music concert with his friends and was missing after the concert.

It has been reported that he was taken in an injured condition to Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hopspital around 10:30 pm, where he was given first-aid by a doctor. It is not known that whether after first-aid he was discharged or forcibly taken away. The next day, early in the morning, a call was received by the PCR of an injured person in Sector-30 Market. The PCR personnel took the injured youth, Pravish to Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital, where he subsequently died. It should be known that a complaint in connection to his disappearance was logded at Knowledge Park Police Station, Gautam Budh Nagar on 9th September.

It should be known that the police has been guilty of gross negligence in the whole matter. Despite the complaint being lodged on 9th September, the ‘Person Missing’ Pamphlets were issued two days later. Despite the fact that the matter was being pursued by the police of one station, police chowki personnel did not inform the station of an unclaimed deadbody.

Moreover, when the deceased’s friends went to Nithari Police Station which is just opposite to the Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital yesterday, to inquire about him, they were brusquely turned out by the police chowki personnel. It was found out today that the body of the deceased was cremated by the police chowki yesterday itself, since it had been lying unclaimed for 72 hours. Clearly, it strongly suggests that Nithari police chowki personnel had in connivance with criminals disposed off the body instead of informing the Knowledge Park Police Station where the matter was being investigated.

NEFIS firmly believes that the police and hospital authorities are lying and hiding the true facts related to Pravish Chanam’s death. In order to ensure justice to the deceased, following demands have been made in the memorandum submitted to the Manipur CM:

1. The Manipur Government should immediately intervene and demand a CBI inquiry into the case.

2. The inquiry should especially probe the nexus between the criminals, police and hospital authorities to destroy the evidences related to Pravish’s death.

3. The government should write to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to immediately suspend the Investigating Officer, Knowledge Park Police SHO and Nithari chowki incharge for gross negligence in the case.

NEFIS strongly condemns the Noida Police for gross negligence in the case and would be intensifying its efforts to seek justice for the deceased.

Chinglen Khumukcham,

Convener,

North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS)