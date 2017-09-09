NEFIS TO PROTEST AGAINST MYANMAR GOVT FOR PERSECUTING ROHINGYA COMMUNITY TODAY

North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS) will be organizing a protest against the Myanmar Government for persecuting the Rohingya community, today at Embassy of Myanmar, Chanakyapuri at 11:30 am.

It should be known that the Rohingya community has been historically been discriminated against in Myanmar with an active help from the ruling dispensation. In the recent months, however, their persecution has increased and has taken the form of ethnic cleansing.

Instead of strictly curbing their persecution, the Myanmar Government is actively denying the validity of incidents of their oppression. Against such inhuman stand of the Myanmar Government as well in solidarity with the Rohingya community, the protest is being organized.

The schedule of the programme would be as follows:

DATE: 9TH SEPTEMBER, 2017 (SATURDAY)

TIME: 11:30 AM

VENUE: EMBASSY OF MYANMAR, NYAYA MARG, CHANAKYAPURI

Chinglen Khumukcham,

Convener,

North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS)

This Press Release was sent by North-East Forum For International Solidarity, who can be contacted at nefis.delhi@gmail.com.