Oinam Doren wins award in Italy

Oinam Doren’s new film “My name is Eeooow” has won its second International award at the recently concluded 23. Film Festival della Lessinia held in Bosco Chiesanuova in Italy from 19th to 27th August 2017. The film won the Prize from the Curatorium Cimbricum Veronense in memory of Piero Piazzola and Mario Pigozzi for the best film by a young director. Piero Piazzola and Mario Pigozzi are founders of the 23 years old festival. The film is produced by CCRT.

The film shot in Kongthong village in East Khasi Hills Meghalaya follows the family of two married sisters Shidiap Khongsit and Shithoh Khongsit, whose children has to stay in Shillong for higher studies. The film traces how at a time when the children are leaving the village, the Jyngwrai Iawbei – the tradition of having musical tunes as names is maintained.

It can be noted that the film has already won the ‘Intangible culture prize’ in UK in April this year. His Excellency, the Governor of Meghalaya, Banwarilal Purohit had also arranged for the screening of the film twice in Raj Bhavan Shillong. In the two screenings, Oinam Doren was felicitated and more than 150 people from the village were invited and given a grand lunch.

He had also visited the village and promised to make a new road to Kongthong village which is about 60 kms from Shillong.

In October, the film will be screened in Estonian National Museum in Tartu, Estonia and Rajasthan International folk music festival, Jodhpur.



