On pitiable road conditions in Imphal : Biswajit says, give us some more time

Imphal, September 29 2017: Reacting to the criticisms coming from different quarters regarding the dilapidated state of roads in the State, Works Minister Th Biswajit has appealed to the people to give the Government some more time.

Assuring that all the dilapidated roads of Imphal city and surrounding areas would be repaired by December, Biswajit who is also the State Government’s spokesman claimed that noticeable changes can be seen by December.

Speaking to media persons at his New Secretariat office this afternoon, Biswajit stated that road development works have been delayed due to recurring floods and inclement weather conditions.

The Government has its own action plan which would be executed as soon as the rainy season is over.He also dismissed the comment of the Editor of one daily paper who reportedly remarked that the incumbent Government is a flop when it comes to development/maintenance of roads and other transport infrastructure.

Even as the particular Editor made the scathing remark during morning news analysis, Biswajit said that Government did not get even one month of sunny days to execute road development works since it was established.

He went on to assert that the State Government would fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to accomplish within 15 months what the Congress Government could not in 15 years.Pointing out that their Government is just six months old, Biswajit sought some more time to take up different development projects with innovative ideas.

Source: The Sangai Express