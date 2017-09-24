Peace Protest on MEETEI SCHEDULED TRIBE DEMAND to be conducted at Jantar Mantar

A peace protest of MEETEI SCHEDULED TRIBE DEMAND will be conducted AT JANTAR MANTAR on 24/09/2017 from 10AM till 2PM.

Hijam Rajendra Singha, on behalf of Rashtriya Janhit Sangharsh Party and Central Committee of MEETEI Scheduled Tribe Demand will sit-in protest on “MEETEI DEMAND OF SCHEDULED TRIBE” at JANTAR MANTAR, Delhi with my supporters on 24/09/2017 Morning 10 AM-02 PM.A large number of Meetei is in favour of MEETEI ST DEMAND under Article 342(1) of Indian constitution. We the MEETEI community consider ST status is our

North East India is one of the most backward and SC/ST populated region. The “MEETEI is also one of the ethnic, indigenous, backward (economically and socio-politically) people of North East India.

So we are demanding our safeguarding under Article 342(1). On the same day simultaneously at Imphal lead by Lt. Col (Retd) L Lokendra Singh will sit in front of Assembly as action taken report. A delegation from Assam also will join at Imphal.Mr. Angomcha Chingkhei Meetei will represent on behalf of RJSP.

Our sit in peace protest is supported by Various civil society & student organization from Assam, Delhi Tripura and Manipur on the peaceful protest.

