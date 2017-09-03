Plant identification project launched Phayeng experiments with integrated farming

Imphal, September 02 2017: The Directorate of Environment, Imphal West has been implementing a project of identifying plants which are suitable or can adapt to the changing climatic conditions at Chakpa Phayeng village .

The pilot project was launched last year with direct participation of Chakpa Phayeng villagers in association with different departments after the directorate had formulated the State Action Plan for Climate Change .

Although the project primarily focuses on identification of plants which can adapt to the changing climatic conditions without application of chemicals, it encapsulates water harvesting, farming, capacity building and health issues .

A visit by this reporter to Chakpa Phayeng village where the project is being implemented found that 21 villagers have been cultivating RCM-9 variety of paddy under SRI (Systematic Rice Intensification) .

The 21 farmers used vermi-compost and liquid manure prepared by them .

A dam has also been constructed under the same project so as to stock water for irrigation.

The 21 farmers have been doing integrated farming under which castor plants are cultivated between which cabbage, leguminous plants, U-Morok etc are also cultivated.

They are also rearing fish .

A health registry is maintained at the village with the primary objective of keeping all inhabitants healthy.

Piggery is also done at community level with a view to discourage rearing pigs at household level .

The village roads are illuminated by solar lamps .

If the project being implemented at Chakpa Phayeng proves successful, the same project would be implemented at other places too, informed a source .

Although the Directorate of Environment is the nodal agency of the project, it works together with CADA, Agriculture, Horticulture, PHED and MANIREDA .

Moreover, CAU, ICAR and KVK Imphal West have been imparting necessary training to the villagers.

Source: The Sangai Express