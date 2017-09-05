Prohibiting sale of land to non locals ; Speaker bats for HP land law

Imphal, September 04 2017: Assembly Speaker, Y Khemchand has expressed desire for the State Government to implement a land law similar to the one in Himachal Pradesh which prohibits non locals from purchasing or owning agricultural and cultivable lands .

Speaking to media persons at his office chamber today, Y Khemchand said that he himself took part in a workshop organised by Himachal Pradesh University under the theme ‘Tribals of India and Social Issues’ on September 1 after he was invited by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Dr Kuldip Chand Agnihotri .

He further stated that various issues concerning the numerous tribes of the country were discussed in the workshop and he also put forward the matter of protecting the indigenous people of Manipur in the workshop .

Khemchand pointed out that Himachal Pradesh has a particular land law which prohibits non locals from buying any agricultural or cultivable lands .

These lands can be bought or owned only by the farmers of Himachal Pradesh, he added and expressed desire for the State Government and the authority concerned to discuss the possibility of implementing a similar model in Manipur .

He also praised the conditions of the roads in Himachal Pradesh although it ranks second in the world in having the most amount of rainfall in a year .

Aside from the important lifelines, even the village roads and other small routes are well constructed.

The roads and other infrastructures show diligent and honest work of the Government, contractors and the engineers involved, Khemchand remarked, urging the contractors and others involved in the construction works in Manipur to do the same .

The Speaker further said that on September 2, he got the chance to meet the Dalai Lama, who expressed his desire to organise an international peace conference in Manipur, somewhere in the last week of October this year .

Khemchand said that a committee will be formed in connection with the peace conference and a correspondences will be sent to do the needful .

On the other hand, a seminar on Media and Parliamentary Reporting will be held tomorrow at Manipur Legislative Assembly conference hall under the aegis of Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat .

The first of its kind seminar has been planned with the aim of improving the relation between the journalists and the legislature and will also improve Parliamentary proceedings reporting, Khemchand added.

Source: The Sangai Express