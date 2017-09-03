‘Rapist’, family banished from Sekmai

Imphal, September 02 2017: An individual who is accused of raping his own daughter-in-law and his family who allegedly supported the accused have been expelled from their locality at Awang Sekmai Khunou Makha (Ward Number 8) by the Advance Women Society, Awang Sekmai .

Secretary of the Advance Women Society, Awang Sekmai, Th Amubi informed reporters during a press meet held today at the Manipur Press Club, Imphal .

The accused person has been identified as Konjengbam Raghu (50).Amubi alleged that Raghu had raped her daughter-in-law after calling her inside a room on the pretext of massaging him on Aug 28.Later he threatened to kill her if the victim informed anybody, she added .

The incident came to light when the victim narrated the ordeal to one of her neighbours.

The accused and his whole family have been absconding since then and they are believed to have moved somewhere in Moirang .

The victim, then, went to her maternal home at Khangabok and complained about the incident to her maternal family members.

When they came to the rapist’s residence at Sekmai Khunou to enquire, the house of the accused was found locked, Amubi explained .

She further said that the accused asked the victim’s family to come and negotiate at Moirang, where the accused used to live before moving to Awang Sekmai Khunou Makha until a year ago.

When the Advance Women Society tried to contact the accused and his family, they were also asked to come to Moirang for negotiation .

It was then that the Women Society took the resolution to expel him and his family from the locality to avoid any such heinous crime in the locality again, Amubi added.

Source: The Sangai Express