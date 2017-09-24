Residential certificate to Myanmar Nationals

Imphal, September 23 2017: Amidst the stringent measures of the State Government and the security agencies to prevent influx of illegal migrants from the neighbouring Myanmar, the Sub Division Office, Churachandpur, has raised suspicions regarding its role as a hub for Myanmar Nationals to obtain a tribe and residential certificate and become a citizen of India .

Recently, it came to light that the Executive Magistrate, SDO, Churachandpur, had issued a tribe certificate and residential certificate to two alleged Myanmar Nationals, on September 16, while both of them were in police custody.

They had been arrested at Imphal Tulihal foreigner check post by the airport security staff at around 2.45 pm of September 14 for trying to board a flight to Pune via Kolkata and later handed over to Singjamei police station .

The two Myanmar Nationals, Khuplampiang (21) s/o Nangzahou of Dimzang village, Tiddim district, Myanmar and Chin Tawi (22) d/o Thangza Suan of Taham village, Kalaymo, were arrested with fake identity cards of one Dim Sian Vung and Cing Tawi Dim of Mizoram respectively .

Both of them were remanded to five days police custody for further verification and to find out how they entered the country without any valid documents .

On the day of judicial custody remand, defense counsel of the two Myanmar Nationals filed a bail application prayer and submitted tribe certificates and residential certificates of the two individuals, in support of the prayer and which were dated September 16 (two days after their arrest) .

The certificates issued by the Executive Magistrate and verified by the SDO, Churachandpur, certified that the two Myanmar Nationals are of Sukte tribe and both are from Lamzang village .

With the support of the documents issued by the office of SDO Churachandpur, the Court released the two individuals on bail with a PR bond of Rs 70,000 each with two sureties of like amount including one Government employee.

Source: The Sangai Express