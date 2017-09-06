Reverify list for PMAY : Biswajit

Imphal, September 05 2017: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Thongam Biswajit has instructed officials and Deputy Commissioners to implement Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) efficiently in the State by re-verifying the list of beneficiaries included in Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) .

Chairing monthly review meeting of the department at the conference hall of new Secretariat, Biswajit observed that there is a need to re-verify the list of beneficiaries included in SECC for awarding the scheme .

The Minister also asserted that the grant for all the list of beneficiaries who have already been verified should be transferred in the first phase after sanctioning through DBT within September .

He also instructed the authority concerned to spread awareness regarding the scheme through Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

He also said, hoardings written in Manipuri about the scheme in details should be erected in all districts .

The Minister also sought report regarding fund utilisation on NREGA.

As NREGA and PMAY(G) are important flagship programmes of the Central Government, he urged all officials concerned to release fund on time regarding the two schemes without delay.

The meeting was attended by officials of RD & PR and Deputy Commissioners of all districts .

Chairing another monthly review meeting of Directorate of Information and Public Relation, Biswajit said as new seven districts have been created, it is necessary to set up District Information Offices and the required staff will be provided very soon for smooth functioning of the district offices .

The meeting also discussed the procurement of new vehicles, filling of vacant posts, enhancement of quality of diary and calendar and also discussed the status of the ongoing construction of DIPR building at Keishampat.

The officials of DIPR also apprised the Minister regarding Press Academy, Press Park and Advertisement Policy .

The review meeting of DIPR was attended by Commissioner (IPR) K Radhakumar Singh, Director (IPR) Meghachandra Kongbam, Deputy Secretary Maibam Kamala, Deputy Secretary Ch Sachi Devi, Deputy Directors Noyon Chongtham, N Krishnakumar Singh and other officers.

Source: The Sangai Express