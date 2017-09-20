Rs 7 crore earmarked for Sangai Festival

Imphal, September 19 2017: The State Government has earmarked Rs seven crore for this year’s edition of the Manipur Sangai Festival .

Sources informed that the same amount has been incorporated in the State budget .

As the name suggests, the festival also aims at preserving the rare and endangered Sangai, apart from promoting tourism and highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Manipur .

Previously titled Manipur Tourism Festival, it was renamed Manipur Sangai Festival since 2010 in the name of rare deer species Sangai which is found nowhere else in the world .

With Chief Minister N Biren in the chair, the organising committee (of the festival) held its first meeting on August 25.The meeting decided to kick off the festival from Keibul Lamjao National Park but main events of the festival would be held at Hapta Kangjeibung and the Permanent Exhibition Centre of Lamboi Khongnangkhong .

Indigenous games would be held at Khuman Lampak Sports complex while Takmu would host different water sports .

President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to open the festival which may be attended by Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Laos, Nepal, Bhutan, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Cambodia, Vietnam, Singapore, Maldives, Malaysia, Mauritius and Zimbabwe, informed a source .

In order to hold the festival successfully, four different sub-committees have been already formed .

On the other hand, Imphal airport was declared as an international airport together with Bhubaneshwar airport by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2013. But no international flight has landed at Imphal airport except the Golden Myanmar flight which brought Myanmar delegates to Imphal during Manipur Sangai Festivals.

Source: The Sangai Express