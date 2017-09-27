Sangai Fest to open home-stay facility

Imphal, September 26 2017: To add more flavour and enhance the ambience of hospitality, home-stay facility would be opened in this year’s edition of the Manipur Sangai Festival .

Moreover, 130 trained volunteers would be engaged to guide tourists and make the festival a grand success .

Unlike the previous editions where the opening and closing ceremonies were held at BOAT, Palace Compound, this year’s opening function would be held at Keibul Lamjao, the home of Sangai, the State animal .

Under the guidance of Chief Minister N Biren, different sub-committees have been constituted and their duties and responsibilities have been assigned .

Programme sub-committee of the festival headed by Chief Secretary RR Rashmi held a meeting recently and it decided to open home-stay facility.

As such, the committee would soon announce the time during which foreign and domestic tourists can register for home-stay facility.

Registration for home-stay facility would be done online through Tourism Department.

Individuals who want to lend out their houses or rooms for home-stay facility during the festival may apply online to Tourism Department .

A list of the places where home-stay facility is available would be uploaded in the Tourism Department’s website and tourists may choose their preferred places, informed a source .

Even though it is not yet clear where and in which districts home-stay facility would be opened, registration process would begin by mid-October .

Notably, the festival begins on November 21 and ends on November 30 .

Altogether 130 volunteers trained by JCRE would be stationed at the home-stay facilities to assist and guide tourists occupying them.

Apart from BOAT, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex and Lamboi Khongnangkhong, cultural events would be staged at Takmu Water Sports Complex .

Deputy Commissioners have been assigned the task of selecting cultural troupes from their respective districts and also to bear the expenses of their movement and lodging .

It has been confirmed that cultural troupes from Thailand, Zimbabwe and Italy would take part in Manipur Sangai Festival 2017.Art and Culture Department has been communicating with some other countries to send their cultural troupes.

Moreover, the department has been communicating with the Japanese Embassy to present Japanese fusion music shows at the festival, informed the source .

Stalls offering eatables and different cuisines would not be allowed to use domestic LPG refills.

Moreover, Food Security Officers would be stationed at the festival venues to check that food items sold at the festival are not harmful to health .

Ahead of the official opening ceremony, a curtain raiser event would be held on November 19 at Keibul village.

The event would also feature a half-marathon with the primary objective of spreading the message of Manipur Sangai Festival, added the source.

Source: The Sangai Express