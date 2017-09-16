Special scheme for differently-abled persons in offing : Chief Minister ; Biren attends to 505 complaints on Meeyamgi Numit

Imphal, September 15 2017: Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the State Government is planning to introduce a special scheme for the differently-abled persons of the State .

He disclosed this while interacting with media persons on Meeyamgi Numit (People’s Day) at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today .

The Chief Minister contended that most people thought that there were many welfare schemes for the differently-abled persons.

However, it had come to his notice that these schemes alone could not support the differently-abled persons effectively, the Chief Minister observed .

As such, he had a lengthy discussion with the officials of Planning Department and Social Welfare Department to develop a special scheme for the differently-abled persons so that they may lead their life without much burden to their families, Biren said .

He added that many differently-abled persons came to meet him on Meeyamgi Numit with the request of providing livelihood .

The Chief Minister said that a differently-abled youth, who came on Meeyamgi Numit today, had been provided a loan of around Rs 1.2 lakh from Manipur State Co-operative Bank Ltd as he knew mobile repairing .

For the unskilled and bed-ridden differently-abled persons as well, the Government would find out means to help them, the Chief Minister said .

As usual, a huge number of people turned up to meet the Chief Minister on Meeyamgi Numit at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today .

He attended to 505 complaints and met around 1500 people from 9 am to 5 pm .

Officials of Manipur State Co-operative Bank Ltd, Education (S), Youth Affairs and Sports, Minority and Other Backward Classes, Social Welfare and Police Departments and Manipur State Illness Assistance Fund were also deputed at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to help attend to the grievances of the public .

On the other hand, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat also made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the general public .

A huge CGI-sheet roofed makeshift Mandap (hall) was constructed at the parking space located inside the complex where adequate seating arrangements, water, tea and snacks were provided to the visitors .

A medical team along with an ambulance and a team of Manipur Fire Service were kept on stand-by at the complex for any emergency.

Source: The Sangai Express