State celebrates 51st International Literacy Day : Joykumar pitches for imparting basic education to illiterates

Imphal, September 08 2017: The 51st International Literacy Day, the day to highlight the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies was celebrated today.

The State level celebration jointly organised by Department of Adult Education and State Literacy Mission Authority was held at GM Hall .

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh stated that imparting basic education to the illiterates is the first and foremost step to bring down the rate of illiteracy in the State .

He asserted that to educate is to infuse rationale thinking which will be the basic parameter of human development.

Therefore, at least imparting basic education i.e.reading, writing and basic arithmetic operations to those who are illiterate should be made possible .

He said that with the fastest growing technological development, the world is becoming a global village.

But, for those who are illiterates, it is almost the same as that of olden days.

They cannot contribute even to their families rather than the society, he added .

Reiterating the fact that Government alone cannot educate the illiterate people, the Deputy CM said that in order to eradicate illiteracy, every literate individuals should volunteer themselves with a determination to teach illiterates around us .

He said that there have been a number of literacy programmes in the country and many Adult Education Centres (AECs) have been opened in Chandel, Senapati, Tamenglong and Thoubal districts where Skill Development Programmes were also introduced besides imparting basic education .

He also emphasised on the need to minimize school dropout rate to the lowest so that maximum students can get the benefit of learning .

Education Minister Th Radheshyam Singh who was present at the function said that although the State has a comparatively higher literacy rate than the other North Eastern States except Mizoram, it has to go further to improve the rate .

He said that efforts are being made under Total Literacy Campaign and other centrally sponsored literacy programmes.

Every household has at least a literate individual and therefore, it is the responsibility of the individual to teach those illiterates around them so that the movement to remove illiteracy can be made a success, he added .

He appealed to the people to endeavour ourselves to teach whoever illiterate in any field to make a totally literate State.

On the occasion, Deputy CM Joykumar presented Jan ShikshaSantan Award to the representatives of District Literacy Societies of Senapati and Thoubal districts.

Altogether 40 Volunteer Teachers (VT) and Successful Learners were also awarded in the function .

Additional Chief Secretary (Adult Education) Dr Suhel Akhtar, B Laltanpuia, Director, State Resource Centre (SRC) North- Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, teachers and students from various schools also participated in the function.

