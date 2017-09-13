State Govt cracks whip against lethargic progress of Civil Sectt Finish in time or face annulment : Commissioner

Imphal, September 12 2017: The State Government today reviewed the work progress of the Civil Secretariat being constructed at Chingmeirong after which Commissioner (Works) K Radhakumar warned that the agreement signed between the State Government and Simplex Company regarding the project would be annulled in case the company does not ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated period.

The review meeting this afternoon was presided by the Commissioner (Works) and it was attended by PWD (Building Division) Chief Engineer N Noren, SE N Subhash, EE Kh Randhir, Simplex Company director JK Bhagri, general manager BN Dutta and DGM S Burman, informed an official source .

During the meeting, K Radhakumar instructed the Simplex Company officials to complete construction of the Civil Secretariat by March next year and if the company fails to do so, the agreement would be annulled .

Apart from the Civil Secretariat, Simplex company is currently engaged in construction of IT SEZ, foot-bridge and a market complex at the site earlier occupied by Tombisana High School.

Radhakumar further directed the Simplex company officials to ensure that the company does not lose the faith of the people of Manipur and the State Government .

After the meeting, the Works Commissioner went to Chingmeirong and inspected the Civil Secretariat construction work.

There he saw that less than 10 labourers are currently engaged in the construction work .

Irritated by such lackadaisical attitude of the company, the Commissioner assured that the State Government would release necessary fund but the company should engage over 500 labourers in the Civil Secretariat project .

Meanwhile, Simplex company has informed the State Government that it would require another Rs 185 crore to complete the project .

So far, the Minister’s block, the South block, the North block and structure for sewerage plant have been completed, added the source.

Source: The Sangai Express