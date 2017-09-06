State level Teacher’s Day celebrated Need to introspect teaching system : Y Joykumar

Imphal, September 05 2017: Manipur today joined the rest of the country in celebrating Teachers’ Day as a mark of respect to the late Dr Sarvapali Radhakrishnan, the second President of India .

The State level celebration was held at the auditorium of Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), Konung Mamang.

Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh along with Education Minister Th Radheshyam Singh led the people in offering floral tributes to the portrait of departed educationist and Bharat Ratna Dr S Radhakrishnan .

State Teachers’ Award was presented to 10 teachers in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the development of schools and education.

The recipients were K Ranjit Kumar Singh, Naorem Prempyari Devi, U Kunjo, Awikhanching, Yumnam Joy, Yambem Phajabi Devi, M Tombimacha, Ringkahao Ringui, A Sanatomba and LB Hepuni .

Besides, five schools also received award under the Green School Campaign.

The recipients included Nungthelleima Primary School, Haoreibi Jr HS, Modern Primary School, Khullem Leikai Jr HS and Samusang Shantipur Primary School .

Speaking at the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister stressed on the need to introspect teaching system in the State.

Emphasising on the need to maintain cordial relations between teachers and students, Joykumar said that good relationship between teachers and students is the key for an effective teaching and learning system.

Joykumar Singh further said, teachers should pay utmost care and love to the students and should see them as their own children.

Students should also respect teachers as their parents so that a pleasant environment can be created for learning.

Teachers should not engage themselves only on formal teaching but also impart discipline and cleanliness to students .

Joykumar also appreciated the Green School Campaign undertaken by the Education Department in the State .

Education Minister Th Radheshyam said that the Government is concerned about promotion avenue for RMSA and SSA teachers besides implementing a proper transfer and posting policy for Government school teachers .

Asserting that RMSA and SSA teachers have no room to nurture their further career as of now as there is no avenue for their promotion, the Education Minister said the State Government and the department concerned is sincerely considering the matter in all seriousness it deserves .

He then said that a proper transfer and posting policy for the teachers will soon be implemented adding that he had found out that many teachers who don’t have influential relatives or acquaintances are suffering since many years by consistently getting transfer and posting only in far flung corners and remote areas .

Radhesyam also said that a system for award winning teachers that allows the opportunity to extend their service for 1 to 2 years depending on the National and State level award will also be soon implemented in the State .

Stressing on the ways to bring better education system in the State, he further reminded that “Dhanamanjuri Cluster of University Bill” was recently passed in the Manipur Legislative Assembly session considering students who want to pursue higher education but cannot afford to study outside the State.

Another two educational Bills – “the Manipur Private Schools (Registration & Regulation) Bill, 2017” and “Manipur Coaching Institute (Control & Regulation) Bill, 2017” were also passed, the Minister said explaining these two Bills are meant to check the irregularities and improper functioning of the private schools and private coaching institutions in the State.

These Bills were passed in the larger interest of the students and people of the State and not against the private schools and coaching centres with any ill-intention, he added .

Radhesyam further observed that extracurricular and co-curricular activities in the Government schools have almost been shunned in the present days and informed that social service will be made to be conducted every Saturday in all Government schools besides organizing other extracurricular activities like recitation and other competitions on regular basis to inculcate the good old value of learning .

Assuring that the State Government will make its best efforts to address all the shortages and grievances of teachers, such as irregular disbursement of teachers’ salaries, infrastructural deficit; Radheshyam opined that proper teaching and learning system will not be realised until and unless these problems are solved .

Lauding the Government school teachers and all concerned in the education sector for their contributions to the society, the Minister appealed to the teachers to serve with more dedication with the enthusiasm to be able to fairly compete with the renowned private schools .

Yumnam Radheshyam, Chairman (MANIDCO & MANITRON) and TT Haokip, Chairman, Hill Areas Committee of Manipur Legislative Assembly also spoke on the occasion .

A book named “Education in Manipur” written by Dr S Jamini Devi was also released in the function.

Principal Secretary Education (S) Vineet Joshi, Commissioner (Higher & Technical Education) H Deleep Singh, teachers and students participated in the function.

Source: The Sangai Express