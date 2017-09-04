State team to join PM’s Myanmar tour

Imphal, September 03 2017: A State delegation led by MLA Susindro (Yaima) would take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Myanmar from September 5 to 7 .

Meanwhile, MLA Susindro has charged that Assam Rifles has been abetting insurgency rather than curbing it .

Speaking to media persons inside the Chief Minister’s bungalow today in the presence of State Level Committee for Operationalisation of Act East Policy RK Shivchandra, Susindro said that a State delegation would join the Prime Minister when he visits Myanmar .

The State Government has already received a letter from the Ministry of External Affairs which invited a team of State delegates to join the Prime Minister’s trip to Myanmar .

The Prime Minister would meet Myanmar citizens of India including those from Manipur, Shivchandra said .

He said that they would talk with the Prime Minister to allow Myanmar citizens travel to India (Manipur) with just passports during Sangai Festival and introduce regular flight service between Imphal and Mandalay .

Around 500 people would be given training on sewing/tailoring garments out of fabrics imported from Myanmar and China for exporting the finished products, Shivchandra added .

Claiming that Manipur is India’s gateway to South East Asia, Susindro said that the Government of India has sanctioned Rs 300 crore for construction of 69 bridges between Tamu and Kale in Myanmar .

Manipur has good potential for medical tourism but Assam Rifles has been harassing Myanmar citizens who come to the State by subjecting them to prolonged checking and frisking .

Rather than curbing insurgency, Assam Rifles has been abetting insurgency.

By picking up former militants who have shunned violence and joined mainstream, Assam Rifles has been forcing many people to go underground again .

The Government is aware of such negative activities of Assam Rifles and it would definitely do something, Susindro said.

Source: The Sangai Express