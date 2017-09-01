State to promote, encourage start-ups : CM

Imphal, August 31 2017: Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that encouraging and promoting local entrepreneurs would not only improve the State’s economy by exporting the products but also help the State become self reliant, self sustained and generate employment.

The CM was speaking at the ‘Romi Industries Mega Event, 2017’ held today at Kwakeithel Thounaojam Leikai .

Speaking as the chief guest of the function, the Chief Minister said that the State Government has already earmarked a budget of Rs 35 crore under the “Startup India” initiative to encourage local entrepreneurs of the State .

To encourage entrepreneurship in the country, the Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already initiated “Startup India” campaign aimed at promoting start-up ventures to boost entrepreneurship and encourage start ups with job creation for the unemployed youth of the country .

N Biren urged the unemployed youth of the State to become job creators instead of being job seekers and should not crave for white collar jobs .

“We don’t need to be commercial or profit oriented only, but we must also work towards the welfare and prosperity of the State,” he said .

The Government would introduce policies and programmes to encourage entrepreneurs of the State.

He also urged the banks to encourage local entrepreneurs and start-ups by providing financial assistance for their ventures.

Public service is the foremost responsibility of the present Government, he added .

Skill development programmes have been embarked by the State Government to meet the aspirations of the youth through training to enhance employment avenues among the unemployed youths.

Moreover, such programmes enable livelihoods, increase productivity and income levels of people of the State.

Proper planning and maintenance is very much needed to uplift and ensure the growth of small scale industries in the State, he added .

Appealing the youth of the State not to lose hope, Chief Minister said that the new Government is ready to help, encourage and promote the local entrepreneurs in every aspect .

Mentioning that one of the objectives of the new Government is to bring positive change in the society, N Biren said that proper time and money management would definitely help bring development in the State.

The Government need the support and cooperation of the people, he added .

To bring peace and inclusive development in the State, the present Government would not compromise on any issues or situation which affects the integrity of the State and creates conflict among various communities living in the State, the Chief Minister stated .

Hailing the efforts of the Romi Industries on becoming a successful entrepreneur in the State, Minister for PWD, Commerce and Industries Th Biswajit said that such entrepreneurs should be encouraged by the people of the State which not only promote local goods but also provide employment to many unemployed youth of the State .

Mentioning PM Narendra Modi’s initiative of ‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion’ for promoting the handloom sector of the country, the Minister said that the State Government would take initiative like ‘Khadi for Manipur’ which would promote the unique handloom products and help the weavers of the State .

Th Biswajit said that the State Cabinet would consider the introduction of handloom products as uniforms in Government educational institutions in the State from the next academic session .

He said that medicines such as antibiotics would be manufactured under the initiative of Commerce and Industries Department on the PPP model or joint venture in the State soon.

He further said that if positive change is to come in the society then that change should start within oneself .

Minister for Education Th Radheshyam said that the Government would promote and empower local entrepreneurs in all respect especially to bring in self-sustained economy such as self-employment and setting up of small scale industries in the State.

He said that the objective of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ is to bring an inclusive development with a collective effort towards the improvement of the most deprived and downtrodden sections of the society .

Stating that market is all about demand and supply, the Minister said that at present, a collective brainstorming is needed on how to create demand while also stressing the need to introduce online marketing and create own market to boost the economy .

On the occasion, a factory and a showroom of Romi Industries was inaugurated.

The dignitaries also launched Romi shoes for the school goers .

A prize distribution ceremony of the schools that have produced at least 10 position holders upto the rank of 25 in the BSEM HSLC examinations 2015-16 and 2016-17 was also held during the function.

Tiny Tots’ Unique School, Imphal and Nirmalabas High School, Imphal received a cash award of Rs 40,000 each with mementoes.

Source: The Sangai Express