Stringent security measures put in place : CM

IMPHAL, Sep 22: Stringent security measures have been put in place to check entry of illegal immigrants at vulnerable areas like Moreh, Jiribam and Churachandpur, stated Chief Minister N Biren.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat this evening, N Biren stated that stringent security measures have been taken up at border areas of the State sensing the possibility of mass influx in the backdrop of the recent large scale violence in Rakhine province of neighbouring Myanmar.

In addition to the existing Tengnoupal SP, one Additional SP and DSP have been posted in Tengnoupal district to prevent entry of illegal migrants through Moreh.

For the first time in the history of Manipur, State Police go up to the bridge which connect Manipur and Myanmar and regulate movement of Indians as well as Myanmar Nationals.

Moreover, police have been carrying out house to house verification by checking their voter ID cards, Aadhar cards and other documents.

Behiang area of Churachandpur district is another sensitive zone and it poses a serious threat.

Earlier, when a group of sick people were brought from Henglep, nine foreigners could be detected and this indicated regular cross border movement of foreign Nationals.

Given this situation, the State Government has completed the process of identifying a site for opening a police station at Behiang.

It is not all about entry of illegal migrants. In addition to Moreh, Behiang would be another trade corridor as and when the Act East Policy is fully implemented. As such, the State Government has initiated due process to develop Behiang as another gateway.

Additional police forces have also been stationed at Jiribam too. The foreigners’ check post has been strengthened and the Government has initiated due process to open a police station at Jirimukh, Biren stated.

A special drive to prevent entry of illegal immigrants and detect foreigners was launched since September 13.

In the process, 1211 households were screened and 265 individuals were pulled up for verification. Out of them, 107 have been deported as they did not possess necessary documents. In this way, the Government has taken up extensive and stringent security measures at border areas and districts, Biren continued.

Taking due note of the State’s small territorial size and the growing apprehension of non-local people overwhelming indigenous people, the Government has taken up steps to strictly implement the Manipur Conservation of Wetland and Paddy Land Act 2014, he said.

As detected through satellite mapping, the situation has worsened after the Act was passed when compared to the situation that existed before the Act was passed. To check shrinkage of paddy land and wetlands, a land data bank would be set up under the MLR&LR Act and Section $(3) A of the Manipur Conservation of Wetland and Paddy Land Act. The Government has already issued an order in this regard, Biren informed.

As per the order, no one can sell, purchase or use agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes. Any one who uses agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes are liable for punishment.

A survey would be conducted and all the structures built on agricultural land after the Manipur Conservation of Wetland and Paddy Land Act had been enforced would be identified and due penalty would be awarded, Biren assured while exuding confidence that such measures can check settlement on agricultural land to some extent.

With regard to his meeting with NITI Ayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar, the Chief Minister conveyed that the State Government made a number of proposals although priority was put on development of transport and tourism infrastructure.

With a vision to ensure accessibility of piped water to all the people of the State by 2022, a mega project would be taken up and it would need around Rs 3200 crore. But such a huge amount cannot be sponsored by the Centre.

Nonetheless, the NITI Ayog Vice Chairman assured that the Central Government would help in searching an external funding agency to finance the project, Biren conveyed.

Source: The Sangai Express