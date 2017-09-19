Three arrested, including a woman

Imphal, September 18 2017: A combined team of Manipur police arrested two male and a female, who attacked police personnel of Kakching district with deadly weapons on the night of September 16 at Sora village under Kakching police station.

Briefing media persons at Kakching police station in the presence of Thoubal SP, K Meghachandra, Kakching SP, W Singhajeet stated that on September 16, at around 6 pm, a woman was detained by the villagers of Sora Awang Leikai.

On getting the information at around 8.30 pm, a combined team of Kakching police and Thoubal commando, under the command of Kakching SDPO, Deshorjit, rushed to the Leikai and with the help of some of the locals, rescued the woman.

When the police team proceeded toward Sora bazar along with the woman, on their way to Kakching police station, the police vehicles were blocked by an unruly mob of around 100-200 people including women.

The mob attacked the police team with deadly weapons including sticks, stones, spades and sling.

The mob alleged that the woman is a Maibi and tied to harm one Md Nijamuddin s/o Md Najir Ali of Sora Awang Langjeihoubi Leikai, a Zilla Parishad candidate of Pallel Gram Panchayat, by using black magic.

Some police personnel sustained injuries in the attack and three police vehicles were damaged.

The police had to fire some anti riot shells and blank fired some bullet rounds in the air to disperse the mob .

Kakching police registered a sou moto cases and as follow up action, a combined team of Thoubal and Kakching police, including Thoubal commando unit, Imphal West commando and Imphal East commando, led by SP Thoubal, K Meghachandra and SP Kakching, W Singhajeet, conducted cordon and search operation today, and arrested one Md Rameezuddin (37) s/o (L) Babuthem of Sora Mamang Leikai .

The same team also arrested two other accused identified as Thoibi alias Mumtaz Begum (44) w/o Badur Rahaman of Sora Mayai Leikai and Md Aslam Khan (22) s/o Md Nazir Ali of Sora Mamang Leikai .

The SP further stated that during preliminary interrogation, the arrested individuals revealed that they were involved in the attack .

He also stated that the Police Department will take up stringent actions against all those who take the law into their own hands, cause damage to Government properties, obstruct public servants and indulge in riots and mob violence .

The SP also appealed to the people to cooperate with the police in delivering justice.

Source: The Sangai Express