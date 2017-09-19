Three, including one woman killed in attack at UTLA SK Thadou camp

Imphal, September 18 2017: Two cadres of United Tribal Liberation Army (SK Thadou) faction and a woman, were killed in an alleged attack carried out by rival UTLA Poukhai faction, on the intervening nights of September 16 and 17, at Mukhtohal area, under Jiribam police station .

According to reliable sources, the incident occurred in a camp of UTLA SK Thadou faction, located at Mukhtohal area of Lhangom village when some suspected cadres of rival UTLA Poukhai faction launched an attack at the camp .

The deceased cadres have been identified as self styled private, Ngamboi (22) s/o Letthang of Monglenphai village (Churachandpur), self styled private, Mangminlen (20) s/o Kaimang of Boljol village (Churachandpur) and Hatsei w/o self styled private Chonchon of Senjang village, Paren district (Nagaland) .

Soon after the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and the dead bodies were deposited at Jiribam hospital for necessary post mortem.

A case has been registered at Jiribam police station

On the other hand, the Thadou Student’s Association, Jiribam and Tamenglong district, have condemned the incident .

A press release issued by the president of the association, stated that UTLA/UTLF had signed an MoU with the Central and the State Government on July 17, 2013, and accordingly, surrendered all their arms and weapons to the Government .

It urged the State Government to take up steps to maintain the peace and tranquillity adding that if such kind of incidents continue, none of the armed revolutionary groups will come forward for negotiation .

It also urged the State Government to provide adequate ex-gratia to the family of the deceased individuals and to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future .

The Kuki Inpi, Kuki Chiefs’ Association, Kuki Khanglai Lompi and Kuki Students’ Organisation (Jiribam and Tamenglong) have also condemned the incident.

They further urged the Government to provide adequate security measures and proper necessities to the cadres who have laid down their guns.

Source: The Sangai Express