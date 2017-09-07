Trafficking case of CCpur 2 minor girls rescued, one more agent held

Imphal, September 06 2017: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Churachandpur district, constituted in connection with the trafficking of girls from the district to neighbouring countries, arrested one more agent and rescued two minor girls who were allegedly trafficked to Yangon .

According to reliable source, just one day after the SIT was constituted following an order of Churachandpur SP, Rakesh Balwan on August 3 to investigate the case of trafficking girls from the district , the SIT managed to arrest one more agent from Churachandpur who was involved in trafficking girls from the district to Myanmar and other parts of South East Asia a few days back .

The SIT also got a list from the agent which contained the details of the girls who were trafficked from Churachandpur .

At the time of filing this report, two minor girls who were trafficked to Myanmar, have been rescued by the SIT from Moreh while on their way back to Churachandpur .

The rescued girls were allegedly brought back from Yangon .

The source further mentioned that the SIT is working day and night to rescue other girls who have been trafficked by the agents and also to arrest those involved in the trade .

It is also reported that five families have approached the SIT regarding their missing children (who have been allegedly trafficked to Myanmar some months back) .

The family members also claimed all attempts to contact the children have been in vain ever since they left home, the source added .

Rakesh Balwan is likely to give a press briefing regarding the rescue of the girls and the development of the trafficking case taken up by SIT Churachandpur.

Source: The Sangai Express