UNC to continue opposing former CM Ibobi, Cong

Senapati, September 16 2017: United Naga Council (UNC) today today that it will continue to oppose former Chief Minister of Manipur O Ibobi Singh and the Congress party.

The Naga body said today that it will not allow the former Chief Minister and the Congress party to hold ongoing ‘One-Day District Level Political Workers’ Conference’ in ‘Naga areas’ .

Information and publicity wing of the UNC said that many Nagas or tribal people were killed in Manipur during the time of Ibobi Singh led Congress Government.

“We cannot forget the atrocities meted out to the Nagas or tribals by the Ibobi Singh led communal Government of Manipur,” said the UNC.

The Naga body further said that “because of the State sponsored terrorism under the Ibobi Singh led Congress Government many people were killed or traumatized” .

The UNC further said that so many Acts or Bills were passed by the “communal Ibobi Singh led Congress Government to suppress the Nagas or the tribal people.”

According to UNC information and publicity wing, Ibobi Singh had told a programme recently that the seven district creation was his “bold step.” The UNC took this comment of Ibobi Singh as “continuing challenge” to the Naga people.

“The tripartite talks are going on because of the mess he and his Government had created but he is still vocal on the seven districts creation,” said UNC.

“If this is not a big challenge to our people then what is?” asked UNC .

The Naga body then said that Ibobi Singh and the Congress party will not be allowed to “use the soil of the Nagas to suppress the Nagas”.

UNC warned that “in the event of any untoward incident that comes out because of the Congress party programmes in Naga areas, O Ibobi Singh and former Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam and their party should be held responsible” .

Source: The Sangai Express