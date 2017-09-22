URF chairman Lanheiba brought to State

Imphal, September 21 2017: United Revolutionary Front (URF) chairman Lanheiba was brought to Imphal today from Assam by a team of Manipur Police .

Lanheiba has been brought to Imphal after completing necessary legal produces so as to produce him before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West in connection with murder cases .

Lanheiba is currently lodged in Guwahati Central Jail as an under trial prisoner of National Investigation Agency (NIA) .

A team of Imphal West District Police went to Assam and brought Lanheiba to Imphal in an Indian Airlines flight with due permission of CJM, Kamrup and NIA Special Court, Guwahati .

Khwairakpam Gopen alias Khellen alias Brojen alias Lanheiba alias Lalheiba (47) s/o Sangai of Keirenphabi Mamang Leikai, Bishnupur district was arrested by Assam Police on November 20, 2015 from Dungkur village, Cachar district Assam .

Later, he was handed over to NIA and lodged in Guwahati Central Jail as an under trial prisoner .

He would be produced before the Court of CJM, Imphal West in connection with the discovery of the buried corpses of two cadres of URF inside their Loitang Khunou Spinning Mill designated camp in 2014 .

The two cadres went missing since March 18, 2014 and they were murdered and buried inside the camp on May 28 the same year.

In connection with the shocking discovery, a case was registered at Sekmai police station .

He was also indicted for killing two persons and injuring six others by triggering a bomb blast at a betel leaf storehouse of MG Avenue, Thangal Keithel on December 15, 2014 .

Another case was registered at City police station in connection with the bomb blast .

After the murder of the two cadres, Lanheiba again went underground .

Earlier, he was arrested by Guwahati Police as Chairman of a KCP-MC faction on June 27, 2011.NIA registered a case against him that time too .

Later, on February 13, 2013, he signed a memorandum of understanding with the Central and State Governments in the capacity of the chairman of the particular KCP-MC faction .

Lanheiba is also indicted for the powerful bomb blast at Ragailong on October 21, 2008, plantation of car bomb inside Raj Bhavan on September 18, 2009 and many other criminal cases.

Source: The Sangai Express