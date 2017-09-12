Wanted tag

Imphal, September 11 2017: Manipur Police Department has announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for any information leading to the capture of one Ashin alias Kashin alias Kashinba (50) s/o (L) Mangainanba alias Adaitba of Nungtek, Karvangmuang village, Part-II, Noney in connection with an FIR case at Senapati women police station .

A press note release issued by the PRO, Manipur Police Department stated that any information regarding the whereabouts of the accused may be given to Senapati SP (9436821749), Additional SP Senapati (9862741784), Se-napati SDPO (8729842498) and Senapati police station OC (9612509638) .

It pointed out that the identity of the informer (s) will be kept confidential and any individual (s) found harbouring/ sheltering or associating in any way with the accused will be liable for prosecution.

Source: The Sangai Express