World Tourism Day : Shirui-Ukhrul ropeway approved

Imphal, September 27 2017: Manipur today joined the rest of the world in celebrating World Tourism Day under United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) .

The World Tourism Day on the theme ‘Sustainable Tourism- a Tool for Development’ was observed today at Phayeng village, Imphal West district under the auspices of Tourism Department, Manipur .

Speaking as the chief guest, Revenue Minister Karam Shyam said that the N Biren led Government is giving special emphasis to boost tourism sector.

He said the Chief Minister currently in New Delhi is meeting Union Ministers and officials in this regard .

Karam Shyam also said sanction to build ropeway connecting Shirui to Ukhrul, Marjing to Pheidinga and Sendra to Karang has been approved.

A proposal for direct flight between Delhi and Imphal (3 flights in a week) is also being sent to the Central Government for consideration .

Karam Shyam said there would surely be an underlining factor for organising such a big tourism event at Phayeng, which is the bastion of Chakpa community.

The place, where cultural dance and songs are preserved and filled with lush green surroundings and natural beauty, presents a suitable location for organising such event.

He applauded the locals for preserving the culture and traditions of the forefathers and said that it is a matter of pride for him to share the dais along with the Kullakpa (Village Head) of Phayeng, attired in traditional dress .

Karam Shyam highlighting the contribution of Tourism in the economy said the sector accounts for 10% of global GDP and has generated 1 in 10 jobs in the global workforce.

He said it is unfortunate that the State is unable to tap the full potential of the natural beauty which is blessed with green forest cover and rare species of flora and fauna .

The Minister said that in order to boost tourism, the State should become tourist friendly, provide a secure environment to tourists by improving the law and order situation .

He called upon the citizens of the State to help the Government in making Manipur a favourite tourist destination.

He also said water harvesting structure will soon come up at Lamphel and land encroachers will be evicted after giving suitable notice as per the law of the land .

Delivering the presidential speech, Sapam Ranjan Singh, Chairman of Tourism Corporation of Manipur Limited (TCML) said that marketing is an important constituent needed to boost tourism.

Stating that emphasis is being given to promote rural tourism, Sapam Ranjan Singh said in the upcoming Sangai Festival home-stays will be promoted to enable tourists experience the lifestyle of the people.

Home-stay was a success at Shirui Festival held this year at Ukhrul .

Heikham Dingo Singh, MLA Sekmai A/C said that the State is rich in art and culture and the full potential of tourism can be tapped if the locals collaborate with the Government.

He also said for the State to develop, the villages must be developed first.

MLA L Sushildro was the guest of honour while the other dignitaries attending the event included Commissioner (Tourism) PK Singh, Director (Tourism) R Sudan, Phayeng Awang Laibung khullakpa Ningthoujam Toyai and eldest living villager of Phayeng Angom Hera .

Ningthoujam Toyai drew the attention of Revenue Minister to keep intact the sanctity of Phayeng and ensure that its police jurisdiction, district and AC remain unaltered so that the villagers could preserve its cultures and traditions .

As part of the event, Phayeng villagers performed cultural dances called Khou Chongba and Chakpa Phayeng Anoiba Jagoi.

Mukna demonstration enthralled the spectators along with Waa (bamboo) Chingba .

Besides cultural shows and traditional performances, visitors were treated with local cuisines and a musical event.

Source: The Sangai Express