Your dreams in your diary should mould your future not handwriting

Birkarnelzelzit Thiyam

Success is not all about obtaining best results but conquering the will to try everything your heart wants. Failure is not about getting less or falling down, failure is just all about giving importance to your fear of trying. You can’t be a failure in life if you don’t give up, and you can’t stand in the middle of failing and winning, either you win or lose. If you don’t give up, you are 100% proven that you will be a winner. Success is not a prize or a trophy, it’s a feeling, same goes to failure, it’s too a feeling, it’s all decided by whether you have the feeling to try or stop trying.

Never reconsider things yet adjust for you have less time to restart and if you have a feeling of restarting, you are letting the fear of failure to cuddle you to sleep in the world of CAN’TS. It’s natural for you that you wanna be in your comfort zone, and to be noted is that you were once uncomfortable with what your are calling a comfort zone now. You need to expand your comfort zone, and the only means to expand your comfort zone is to come out of your comfort zone leaving the fear of failure, that failure will only take you to the wrath of success, nothing will. You just can’t succeed without failing, so failing is not a curse but a trailer of your life in the winning world.

Hope without readiness, vision without willingness, planing without action is what all do, that’s why your diary is nothing but an inspiring story of an unsuccessful person. People keep telling to be an example of others, don’t focus on being an example for you surely will be one as it’s a birthright; whether people looking up to be like you or never to be like you. You better try to be one that speaks uniqueness in your ideas rather than being a king of followers. You know why people are lazy? Because they are even afraid to be afraid, they just want to be where they are for it seems safe, he or she will keep convincing themselves to believe in the excuses they make. People keep saying that accepting our fault or saying sorry is a holy character. But they never told you that correcting our fault is the most important one, that’s why there is lots of SORRY now-a-day starting from politicians.

The one who will help you the most is the one going to disappoint you the most because you made your happiness lean on him, no one cares for you as much as the one you keep disappointing every time you see him on the mirror. This world is just a bunch of reputation hunters, don’t you worry now for you have no one around because when you become the one in your diary, they will create some relationship with you just to seek your attention. If you have a dream which needs to be taken risk the most, go for it because football final match is way more interesting than the opening match. You are born as a free man, never fall as a competitor as it’s a puppet show, your success will be defined by money someone pays you every month, your freedom will be under the paper of Holiday calendar, your emotion will be on the tip of your boss, that’s not a life, that’s nothing less than a slave. Look for something which gives you contentment with a little of it, you have been after money for your whole life thinking that will make you happy, you have been after cars, you will be happy with the car you have until your friend drives more expensive one, you are trapped in the game of illusionistic success. You are supposed to be after happiness, a little smile can change you, your wife, your children, your surrounding. That’s the need, there is no greed, no competition, no compassion in happiness.

Dreams in your head is timid, it will never force you to be strong, it will never shout for what you have to do, all that he does is whisper. And don’t think that shouting is more powerful than whispering, whispering is more at times for you have experienced in horror movies. What do you do when you want to listen to that whisper? Drop what you are doing, listen carefully and walk towards the sound.

Sometimes all you have to do is keep going for you are on a journey and distance counts. Failure is the only means to give you pleasure in pain, success is the only prize for failures. Stop chasing your dreams for you already have it, just step on it and walk ahead. If someone looks at you like ‘you can’t do it,’ just wink at them and say, “are you free whole day?”

(The writer is a Motivational Orator, based in Canada. And can be reached at birkarnelzelzitthiyam3073@gmail.com; Facebook – Birkarnelzelzit – Young Thoughts; Twitter – Birkarnelzelzit, INSTAGRAM – Birkarnal, watch his WILL motivational videos by going to his YouTube channel @birkarnelzelzit thiyam)

Source: The Sangai Express