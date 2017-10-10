10 including 6 women held in mob justice case

Imphal, October 05 2017: As a part of police crack down against people involved in mob justice, 10 individuals, including six women, were arrested for physically assaulting a woman and a man using abusive language and cutting their hair after the videos of the incident went viral on social media sites.

This was stated by Senior SP, Imphal West, Themthing Ngasangva, during a press meet held at Imphal West SP conference hall, today .

Briefing media persons, the Senior SP said that the State Government and the State Police Department take mob violence very seriously and will take up stringent measures to prevent any kind of mob justice in the district .

He pointed out that in the last few days, a video clip went viral on WhatsApp and Facebook, which showed a man and a woman being physically attacked by a group of unknown individuals by using abusive language and forcefully cutting their hair .

The video went viral on social media sites after which a team of Imphal West district police launched an investigation regarding the incident and nabbed those involved in the incident, he added .

Themthing Ngasangva said that during the joint investigation of the case by Cyber Crime Unit Imphal West, CID and Imphal West district police, it was found that the video in question, was uploaded from one Facebook account, S Kumar Institute of Film Industry, and from there, the investigating team collected the detailed information about the incident .

The police team found that the incident occurred on October 2, at around 11 pm, at Sugnu Mayai Leikai, after which the investigation process was intensified to arrest the accused individuals .

A combined team of Imphal West district police and Kakching district police, arrested four males involved in the case yesterday.

Six women were also arrested today morning .

They were produced before the Duty Magistrate and taken into police remand and investigation is on for the arrest of the other remaining individuals involved in the mob justice case, he said .

The police team were also able to seize two mobile phones which captured the incident of mob justice .

The arrested individuals have been identified as Laishram Reevence (26) s/o L Sanajaoba of Sugnu Mamang Leikai, Khaidem Abung Singh (25) s/o (L) Hemanta of Sugnu Makha Napat and Khaidem Sunny Kumar (29) s/o Kh Amusana, Thangjam Prem alias Yaimabi (20) s/o (L) Ingocha, Khaidem Abem (37) w/o Sunny Kumar, Thounaojam Ibemcha w/o Inaocha, Wahengbam Lakshmi (21) d/o Bijoy, Yengkhom Romita (22) w/o Naocha, Khaidem Sabitri (22) w/o Ibungcha and Thangjam Thoibi (32) w/o Naotombi, of Sugnu Awang Leikai .

The Senior SP appealed to the public not to take the law into their own hands or to take part in any kind of mob justice .

He also urged the people to let the authority concerned take up necessary actions through proper channel for any kind of wrong doings .

He also highlighted the order passed by the Session Court Imphal West against 28 individuals, including nine women, on July 25, for their involvement in a mob justice case in the year 1997 at Lamshang for preventing Lamshang police personnel and fire servicemen from entering the house of the complainant which they set on fire.

