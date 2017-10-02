2 Manipur youths held for killing dog in Goa

Panjim, October 10 2017: Less than a week after the video of a Chinese food stall in a North Goa village using dog meat for chicken went viral, police in a beach village on Monday arrested two persons from Manipur for killing a dog.

Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi, under whose area the arrests were made, told IANS that Lalnineia L, 22, and Jerry P Laltlanzauva, 26, both hailing from Manipur, were arrested on Monday and subsequently released on bail for killing a dog in the beach village of Sinquerim, located 20 km north of Panaji .

“A complaint was received from one Manuel Pereira resident of Siquerim informing that his dog was missing from the residence and that he has got information regarding two Manipuri persons killing the dog the next day,” Dalvi said.

The dog was found skinned and packed in a bag .

The official said the duo were arrested under Section 429 IPC (committing mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc.) and Section 11 (subjecting an animal to unnecessary pain or suffering) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act .

The incident comes on the heels of a video clip which went viral in social media last week, which showed two persons using dog meat and skinned dogs in the backdrop, in dishes prepared at their Chinese food stall.

Source: The Sangai Express