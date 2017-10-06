6th AGM of AMAND Pune cum Annual Cultural evening “Noingin gi Tantha”

The Association of Manipuri Diaspora (AMAND), Pune organized its 6th AGM cum Annual Cultural evening, “Nongin gi Tantha” on Sunday, the 1st Oct 2017 at the Symbiosis International University Auditorium, Viman Nagar, Campus, Pune, with its motto “Let them know us as we know them”.

This program is organised in association with the Symbiosis Ishanya Cultural and Educational Centre (SICEC), Pune under the aegis of the Department of Art & Culture, Govt of Manipur. Many leading agencies like Mr. RK Herojit, Founder & MD, HASK Engg & Mgmt Pte Ltd, Singapore; M/s. Godrej Appliance, Pune; M/s. Wakhal.com; M/s. Synergy Holiday Village, Pune; M/s. SALAI Holdings Pvt Ltd, Imphal; M/s. Advance Speciality Hospital & Research Institute, Imphal; M/s. 3CIT Solutions & Telecoms India Pvt. Ltd, Pune; M/s. GRT Legal & Associates, Pune; M/s Tiles Valley, Imphal; M/s. Lourembam Enterprises, Imphal; M/s. S3 Saloon,Pune; M/s. Connex Properties, Pune; M/s. Solpro Technologies, Pune; M/s. Hilli Valli, Mumbai; M/s. Kang Tattoos by Yaima, Pune; & M/s. Glatbid & Co, Langthabal were the event partners.

1 of 21

Around 450 people including those theatre loving local people as well as many Manipuri families from very far places like Mumbai and Daman attended the function. The cultural program was appreciated with huge applause by all. The cultural program was inaugurated by Dr. R GnPardeshi, Principal, Fergusson College, Pune in presence of Ms. Lin Laishram, Model & Actor, WO T Pakasana Singh (Retd), President AMAND, Dr. H. Narendra Singh, Vice President, AMAND and many other invited dignitaries from Govt. and Private organizations in Pune.

Dr. H. Narendra Singh, Vice President, AMAND, Pune cordially welcomed the gathering. He also shared some glimpse of the Association of Manipuri Diaspora (AMAND) Pune as well as the main objectives of this cultural extravaganza. Dr. Singh requested to the audience to enjoy the cultural evening “Nongin gi Tantha” and go back to home with this motto “Let them know us as we know them” in their hearts as an “ambassador of peace”.

In his address, Dr. Pardeshi pointed out the necessity of sharing and exchanging diversified cultural heritages of the NE communities with the rest of the country and vice-versa for better understanding and appreciation among the citizens. He said this will bring peace and harmony among different communities of this vast country and hence promote unity in diversity. He appreciated AMAND for promoting national integration, peace and harmony through this universal language called Music.

Ms. Lin Laishram, appreciated the motto of the program as well as the noble cause AMAND has taken up for the co-existence of different communities through music. She expressed her desire to attend future functions of AMAND.

In his presidential speech, Shri Pakasana Singh mentioned about the role of this association in providing a common platform for Manipuris residing in and around Pune as well as for spreading awareness on social issues and raise issues related to social justice through fair and peaceful practices. AMAND believed that this type of cultural exchange program will play a major role in understanding and appreciating our own countrymen amidst vast diversity and hence can bring peace and harmony in the country.

Programme was ended with the vote of thanks proposed by Shri N. Giridhar Singh, General Secretary, AMAND, Pune followed by a dinner hosted by AMAND for all.

This Press Release and Photos was sent by Dr. H.Narendra Singh, who is the Vice President of AMAND Pune, and can be contacted at amand(dot)pune(at)gmail(dot)com.