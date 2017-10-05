Aadhar-less LPG consumers may be suspended

Imphal, October 04 2017: As Aadhar numbers must be linked mandatorily with the details of all LPG consumers as per a policy of the Government of India, consumers who have not yet submitted Aadhar cards may be kept under suspension .

The total number of LPG consumers in the State as on September 30 was 3,65,762 but around 40,000 of them have not yet submitted their Aadhar cards .

Many consumers who have bank accounts but are yet to submit Aadhar cards have been obtaining subsidised LPG refills of 14.2 Kg capacity .

So far, 2,63,466 consumers have linked their LPG connections with bank accounts and Aadhar numbers .

Whereas the State faced an acute shortage of LPG refills recently, many consumers who are yet to submit Aadhar numbers obtained refills even though they did not get any subsidy .

It demands verification whether distributors gave refills to these consumers willingly or under pressure .

As per the Government policy, not a single refill can be issued in contravention of rules.

All the details should be fed to computer system .

Many consumers who are not yet entitled to subsidy due to non-submission of Aadhar cards have already got seven to 10 refills this financial year and this evokes suspicion of malpractices .

Police have already seized a large number of filled as well as empty LPG cylinders in the course of their drive against sale of LPG refills in black markets .

Meanwhile, one IOC official informed The Sangai Express that due process would be initiated to place consumers who have not yet submitted Aadhar cards and do not enjoy subsidy under suspension .

The consumers who have got maximum number of refills so far are the problematic ones who are yet to submit their Aadhar cards .

It remains a big question as to why consumers who have their LPG connections linked with bank accounts and Aadhar numbers got only 4/5 refills while those who are yet to submit Aadhar numbers have been given seven to 10 refills .

In the course of the extensive drive carried out by The Sangai Express from October 2015 up to the first quarter of 2016, many reports were published about entry of subsidy amounts in the bank accounts of LPG consumers even though they did not get any refill .

Meanwhile, some distributors disclosed that 10 to 16 refills out of a truck load (306 refills) are given to ‘others’ including drivers, top ranking police and civil officers, MLAs and Ministers and sometimes local clubs and organisations .

If they are refused refills, the distributors face a very hard time, they confided.

Source: The Sangai Express