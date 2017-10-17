AR to move closer to border areas : DGAR

Ukhrul, October 16 2017: Director General Assam Rifles (DGAR) Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan has categorically stated that Assam Rifles jawans would be moving closer to the border areas for guarding the region and ensuring National security.

The DGAR along with Inspector General Assam Rifles South (IGAR-S) Maj General Virendra Singh visited Ukhrul today to take the stock of the ground situation at all the border belts particularly eastern part of Manipur border along Myanmar .

S Chauhan landed at around 12.30 pm and rushed immediately to 10 sector, Ukhrul where he held a closed door meeting for more than 30 minutes with the AR commanders (IG South sector, DIG 10 sector, Commandant 27 AR, 1 AR and 31 AR) .

The commanders also inspected the troops at 10 sector .

Later, the visiting DGAR and IGAR were accorded a warm reception at 27 AR battalion headquarters at Somsai Garrison, Ukhrul .

Lt General Shokin Chauhan said the basic duty of the Assam Rifles is border management and hence the jawans will now move closer to the border areas and keep the border areas under strict scrutiny so as to prevent free movement of armed groups and also check smuggling along the border area .

Deployment of AR at the border areas is to ensure peace in the country especially North East India .

The top Assam Rifles officer also said that the promotion prospect of the lower ranked officials would be increased and adequate buildings for accommodation of Assam Rifles jawans will be set up in most of the towns and cities in the North East region .

The DGAR later decorated three AR jawans in the presence of AR commanders for their commitment to service .

Later the DGAR held an interactive session with leaders of Tangkhul social organizations including the TNL, TSL, TKS TNWL, TMNL and headmen.

Interacting with the CSO leaders, the DGAR recalled his stay at Ukhrul as a junior officer .

The visiting Assam Rifles officer also gave Rs 5 lakh each to three villages namely Talui, Kachai and Tora to develop the village while Rs 1 lakh was given for Assam Rifles Ex-servicemen Welfare Fund.

The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) president Weapon Zimik, who attended the reception programme, extended gratitude to the visiting DGAR and IGAR for promoting peace and harmony in the North East region especially in the border areas .

He further mentioned that with the signing of Framework Agreement between NSCN (IM) and Govt of India the law and order situation has improved considerably .

He further urged the Assam Rifles to develop and bring changes in the area and recalled that the TNL office complex was constructed with financial assistance from the Assam Rifles.

The DGAR handed special gifts to TNL, TSL, TKS, and TMNL and village headmen.

Source: The Sangai Express