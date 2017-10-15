Bees sting three siblings to death

Imphal, October 14 2017: In a rare case, three children (two brothers and their sister) died after being stung by bees at Tajeikaiphun (Keikru Naga) village under Nungba police station, Noney district, today .

The girl and one of her brothers succumbed to their injuries after they were brought to Nungba CHC today evening, while another brother died at Khongsang at around 7.30 pm on the way to Imphal .

The tragedy occured when the brothers and sister went to their farm and one of the elder brothers shot a beehive with a catapult.

The disturbed bees inflicted multiple stings on the children and they were rushed to Nungba CHC in critical condition .

The four year old girl (Gaipuidinliu Rongmei d/o Anand Rongmei) and one of her elder brothers (Poudungmai Rongmei) succumbed to their injuries at Nungba PHC .

The two remaining brothers, Luke Rongmei and Obedient Rongmei were given first aid at the CHC and referred to Imphal for further medication .

However, one of the two brothers died at Khongsang at around 7.30 pm, on the way to Imphal.

The bodies have been claimed by the family members.

