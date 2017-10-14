Bomb blast rips mela site, 10 hurt

Imphal, October 13 2017: At least ten people sustained injuries when a bomb exploded at Tera Lukram Leirak, Imphal West under Lamphel police station.

According to information culled from the spot, preparations were being made to hold a mela at Lukram Leirak Youth Club (LLYC) ground when some unidentified persons lobbed a bomb .

The bomb exploded just beside a stall opened in front of LLYC office at around 7 pm.

The explosive was suspected to be a hand grenade as police later recovered a hand grenade lever .

At least ten people were injured in the attack and they have been taken to RIMS .

Among the injured victims, condition of one boy is said to be critical .

The Mela was being organised by one North East Mela Association with due permission of LLYC at the latter’s ground .

The mela would begin on October 15 and continue till October 25 .

Police teams led by IGP Zone-I Clay Khongsai and Imphal West SP Themthing Ngashangva rushed to the site and carried out a search operation in the area .

The injured victims have been identified as Thiyam Anand (44) s/o late Ibomcha, Nameirakpam Bedajit alias Naoba (38) s/o late Surendrajit, Thounaojam Iboyaima (58) s/o late Gokulchand, Thiyam Basanta (45) s/o late Babu, Ahanthem Thoi (36) w/o Robindro, Lisham Ibomcha (48) s/o late Ibobi, Nameirakpam Jamhill (10) s/o Naoba, Tofar Ali (24) s/o Nadar Ali and Soubam Sunder (15) s/o Sangita .

Out of them, Thoi is a resident of Langol games village while Lisham Ibomcha and Soubam Sunder are residents of Takyel Khongbal and Moirang Hanuba Leirak respectively .

With the exception of Tofar Ali who is from Assam but presently staying at Lukram Leirak, all the others are residents of Lukram Leikai.

The condition of Nameirakpam Jamhill is said to be critical.

Source: The Sangai Express