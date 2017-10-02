Book Preview of Arambam Bebina Devi (ed), Research Line, Delhi: Akansha Publishing House, 2017

Manipur University Research Club was conceived on 13th November 1991 out of a collective wisdom and effort of scholars who believed in the critical discourse of human mind through academic research. This Club has experienced a chequered journey of one and half decades. In its hey days, talk programmes, lecture series, conferences and seminars were organized and had published in the form of working papers, booklets, etc. under the title – Talk Line, Worm Series and Interdis. After a long

After a long gap it was rechristened as Research Update and made it into a volume and published from a multidisciplinary approach by the Club. This present volume, Research Line, is the footstep of the same. Whatever it may be the title of the volume, the content is that matters most for a research publication. In this regard, the effort of this publication is to give a space for the young scholars to excel in their thinking process, which will definitely be helpful for further engagement in the theoretical and empirical research works. Essentially, this book is a collection of

Essentially, this book is a collection of research paper from the wide range of discipline available in the University. All the contributors are associated with MU either as faculties or scholars. In fact, this book is an exemplary of the trends of contemporary research in Manipur University.

The book chapters in the volume are: Migrants and Culture Mainstreaming in Manipur by Sougaijam Priyokumar Meitei & MC Arunkumar; A Statistical Analysis for the QSO Luminosity Function at z = 1.1 to 2.9 by Salam Ajit Kumar Singh & K. Yugindro Singh; Implementation of Saakshar Bharat Mission 2012 with Special Reference to Tamenglong District, Manipur by Gaichangpou Ruangmei & Dr. S. Kiran Singh; Qualitative Factors Affecting Child Rearing

This Article was sent by Dr. Malem Ningthouja, who can be contacted at mningthouja(at)yahoo(dot)com.