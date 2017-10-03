Chandel dist hospital to be inaugurated this month

Imphal, October 02 2017: Medical Director, Dr K Rajo has said that the State Government will take up necessary measures to complete the construction works on the 50 bedded Chandel district hospital, within this month and hand it over to the people of Chandel district.

He made the statement during an inspection trip to the hospital along with officials of the State Health Department, today .

Speaking to media persons, Rajo said that the hospital is almost complete and the State Government is planning to inaugurate the said hospital within this month .

He also assured to finish all the pending works with regard to the hospital at the earliest, before the inauguration .

The 50 bedded hospital will also have an operation theatre, separate Gynae, general surgery and labour rooms and separate male and female OPDs aside from numerous wards .

Rajo added that the State Government and the Departments concerned are working tirelessly to enable people from far flung areas to avail proper medical care and facilities .

Works on the district hospital began from the year 2009, under the sponsorship of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) with a budget of Rs 35 crore with PDA as the agent .

The Director pointed out that around Rs 20,75,000,00 have been sanctioned so far and around Rs 10,25,000,00 is remaining for the construction of the hospital .

He said that necessary works are being taken up to provide the requisite items like power, water, equipment and tools etc before the inauguration of the hospital .

Rajo however explained that even if some works are left incomplete by the time of the hospital’s inauguration, they will be completed soon after .

He conveyed that construction of the quarters for the doctors and nurses of the district hospital has finished .

Steps are also being taken up to improve the Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres of the State .

Rajo pointed out that the Department concerned is in discussion with PHED to supply clean drinking water to the hospital.

He added that the State Government plans to inaugurate the Tamenglong district hospital this month .

Additional Director, S Manikanta, Consultant (Planning) Dr Pratap, Chandel district hospital CMO, Dr Romi Ngorung and officials of the Medical Directorate, were also present during the inspection trip.

Source: The Sangai Express