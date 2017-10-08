CM moots medical assistance

Imphal, October 07 2017: Chief Minister N Biren has today stated that his Government is considering to give financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to BPL families in the State in a year under a scheme when they are seriously ill.

He informed this while he was speaking as the chief guest in the inaugural function of ASIMANICON (Association of Surgeons of India, Manipur State Chapter) 2017 at RIMS Jubilee Hall .

Stating that he had a discussion with his officials yesterday about the scheme, Biren explained that under the scheme, patients belonging to BPL families may be identified under certain norms and the expenditure incurred by them in treatment of serious types of illness at Government hospitals would be reimbursed/paid by the Government later by linking up with the hospitals authorities .

He also assured monetary assistance of Rs 1500 to 2000 to partially disabled persons in the State besides granting loan to skilled disabled persons .

Maintaining that problems related to health have a critical impact on the development and prosperity of the country, N Biren expressed hope that the outcome of the conference would help in policy formation of the Government in this regard .

A kind of mechanism is essential to create a sufficiently broad based understanding of the problem that will help in bringing about corrective actions which are politically acceptable, he said .

Lauding the Associations of Surgeons of India (ASI), Manipur State Chapter for organizing the conference, the Chief Minister said it has brought together the leading specialists from the public and private organizations to share knowledge and skills with a view to providing qualitative healthcare in the country .

He also expressed hope that the outcome of the deliberations of the conference will inform the Government on framing health related policies .

Stating that the Government has emphasized on reducing mortality rate, preventing and treating communicable diseases, Biren said the Government’s key priorities include ensuring a well-coordinated healthcare system with special focus on communicable and non-communicable diseases .

Stressing on healthcare tourism in the State, Biren opined that setting up hospitals near Moreh or Pallel would be very helpful in promoting healthcare tourism as and when Act East Policy becomes operational .

Taking strong exception to the trend of assaulting doctors, nurses and hospitals’ officials in the State by the patients parties, the Chief Minister assured that doctors will be protected under law and anyone acting above law will be punished .

Admitting that the State’s healthcare sector has been suffering inadequate resources, lack of equipment and infrastructure, he lauded the surgeons in the State for relentlessly working towards providing quality services to the people .

Emphasizing on the need to have access to modern technologies in healthcare sector, Biren appreciated Shija Hospital for introducing robotic surgery in the State while expressing hope that such technologies could also be installed at RIMS .

The function presided by Dr Kh Palin Singh, president, ASI, Manipur State Chapter was also attended by Professor A Santa Singh, Director, RIMS, Professor Th Bhimo Singh, Director JNIMS and Dr Ebenesh Bensam, Secretary, ASI headquarters as the guests of honour.

Source: The Sangai Express