Cong demands special House session, says separate admn more disastrous

IMPHAL, Oct 29: While seeking a clarification from the State Government regarding absence of Naga People’s Front (NPF) in the all political parties meeting convened by Chief Minister N Biren yesterday to discuss the political dialogue going on between the Government of India and NSCN-IM and its possible impacts on Manipur, Congress party has demanded a special session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly to discuss the same issue.

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan here today, ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi reiterated the demand to divulge the details of the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015.

He then pointed out that the NDA Government led by BJP has been claiming to be completely transparent in all its activities.

Asserting that NSCN-IM is based in Nagaland and the cease fire ground rules should be confined to the neighbouring State alone, Ibobi maintained that the cease fire should never extend to any part of Manipur.

This has been an unchanging position of Congress party even when it was in power.

Congress party is also keen to resolve all insurgency movements of all militant groups including the Kuki militant groups, Ibobi said.

It is being speculated that a solution to the ongoing political dialogue between NSCN-IM and Government of India may be worked out by March next year before the next Nagaland State Assembly election.

It is no secret that NSCN-IM has been demanding integration of all Naga inhabited areas of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh to form a greater Nagalim. The issue demands undivided attention and BJP must tackle it most tactfully after considering it from all perspectives.

“I’m not putting the entire responsibility on BJP alone. But BJP cannot shirk its responsibility for it is in power at the Centre as well as in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur”, Ibobi stated.

Recalling the repeated assurances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh that any solution to the Indo-Naga peace talk would not affect the territorial integrity of Manipur, the ex-Chief Minister said that Congress party has faith in the Prime Minister’s and the Union Minister’s assurance.

Yet Congress would like to ask as to why the Government of India is still opposed to revealing the details of Framework Agreement to the people of Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Expressing deep concern over the absence of NPF at the all political parties meeting held yesterday even though NPF is a partner of the BJP-led coalition Government, Ibobi remarked that NPF’s absence at the crucial meeting about preserving the integrity of Manipur aroused deep suspicion among the people of Manipur.

As such, the State Government and BJP must come out with a public clarification at the earliest. Further, BJP must state their position on the issue of the territorial integrity of Manipur.

In case the Government keeps mum on the issue, Congress party may take a decision whether to participate in future all political parties meeting on the issue or not.

During the State Assembly session held in the month of July this year, the State Government persuaded Congress party to withdraw a private member resolution on protection of integrity of Manipur citing that the State Government had already adopted a resolution on the issue.

The ex-Chief Minister then asked if the State Government’s issue was forwarded to the Government of India.

It would be more disastrous if a separate administrative unit is set up within the territory of Manipur even if whatever solution worked out between Government of India and NSCN-IM does not affect the territorial integrity of Manipur, Ibobi stated.

If separate administrative units are set up for the hills and the valley, it is akin to disintegration of Manipur. Given this critical situation, the State Government must convene a special session of the State Assembly at the earliest.

As for the Congress party, it is fully committed not to make any compromise on the territorial, administrative and cultural integrity of Manipur, the Congress leader asserted.

While welcoming the constitution of a consultative committee to delve into the details of the peace talk and the Framework Agreement, the ex-Chief Minister asserted that the Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur must join hands and go to Delhi together to find out a clear picture about the peace talk from the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.

MPCC president TN Haokip, many Congress MLAs and former MLAs were also present at the press meet.

Source: The Sangai Express