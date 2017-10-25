Court directs State Govt to pay Rs 2 lakh interim compensation

Imphal, October 24 2017: Special Court POCSO Thoubal directed the State Government to pay a sum of Rs 2 lakh to a minor rape victim from the victim compensation fund or any other scheme within 30 days.

The order was passed by Salam Imocha, Special Judge POCSO Thoubal, on October 12 after the case was heard on August 28 and 31 .

The hearing was held before the Special Court after an application was filed before the Court by the mother of the victim under Rule 7 (1) of the POCSO Rule 2012 for interim compensation to meet the immediate needs of the victim who was sexually assaulted by the accused identified as one Rajkumar Ajit Sana of Sugnu Makha Leikai, in the month of July .

The application was filed against the State of Manipur through the Principal Secretary, Home, Government of Manipur and the Principal Secretary, Social Welfare, Government of Manipur .

The Court heard Advocate Th Premlata Devi and M Rakesh, counsels of the complainant mother/petitioner and the State Government counsel, A Gopendro, APP of the State .

The petitioner’s counsels submitted before the Court that the petitioner had lodged a written complaint to the OC, Women police station, Thoubal alleging that RK Ajitsana of Sugnu Makha Leikai had sexually assaulted her minor daughter repeatedly at their residence and the accused had also threatened to kill the victim is she (victim) discloses the incident to anyone.

The complaint further mentioned that the younger brother of the victim had seen the accused sexually assaulting his elder sister and the accused had also threatened to kill him too if he discloses the incident to anyone and on the basis of the complaint report, a case was registered and the accused was arrested for investigation .

The prayer for interim financial relief was made on the ground that the victim is 14 years of age and as a school going student she is facing loss of educational opportunity including absence from the school due to mental trauma, bodily injury and medical treatment etc .

The victim also belong to a Below Poverty Line family and the victim’s family is not able to provide proper medical and psychological treatment to the victim .

After hearing the submission from both the counsels and considering the fact and circumstances of the case, social and financial status of the victim and her family, Special POCSO Court ordered a sum of Rs 2 lakh to be paid as interim compensation to the victim by the State Government from the victim compensation fund or any other scheme established for the purpose of compensating and rehabilitating victims under Section 357 A, CrPC or any other law for the time being, within 30 days.

Source: The Sangai Express