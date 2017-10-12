December target set for Ukhrul women market complex

Ukhrul, October 11 2017: December 25, Christmas has been set as the deadline for completing the ongoing construction work of the women market shed at Phungreitang, Ukhrul, according to the Work Supervisor.

However, the work progress suggests that only 30 pc of the construction work has been completed as of date while casting RCC Plinth beam and ground foundation construction work are likely to be completed this week .

During a brief interaction with the Junior Engineer (JE) who is the Work Supervisor at the construction site, the JE said that the construction work began from the last week of June (June 26) this year .

He said labourers (masons) numbering more than forty are engaged daily in order to meet the December deadline of finalising the construction work of the women market complex .

The JE said that work was delayed during the Monsoon season while landslides hindered the heavy vehicles in transporting the construction materials in time .

With the weather now clear and the road more accessible, the work progress has gained momentum and more labourers will be engaged, he said and added that the co-operation of the people of Ukhrul is important to complete the construction work by December .

The women market complex construction was announced by Chief Minister N Biren Singh during his maiden visit to Ukhrul in March this year and he had sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the market complex.

The women market complex will measure 180 feet in length and 49.6 feet in breadth .

The ground floor will have 130 stalls while the first floor will have 80. Altogether 210 women will be accommodated in the market shed.

The Work Supervisor assured that all possible efforts will be put in for the completion of the women market complex before the set target.

