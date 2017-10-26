Dilapidated NH-2 stretch ; Two weeks deadline served

Kangpokpi, October 25 2017: After the inking of MoU with BIPL in quest for finer roads along National Highway-2, the United Welfare Committee (UWC) and various other civil society organizations of Kangpokpi have issued a stern warning to launch intense agitation over Koubru Laikha – Tengdonjang section of NH-2 and the alleged unattended Saikul-Sapormeina bridge.

The decision of the United Welfare Committee and CSOs Kangpokpi District came after an emergency meeting today at Kangpokpi DHQs .

The emergency meeting of United Welfare Committee and CSOs of Kangpokpi district reviewed the commitment of the Kangpokpi CSOs towards the safety and protection of Bhartia Infra Project Limited, the agency responsible for construction of NH-2 after it inked an MoU with the agency .

It also minutely deliberated on the deteriorating condition of Koubru Laikha – Tengdonjang section from Koubru Laikha – Kanglatongbi Bazar along NH-2, and the inspection report of KSO Sadar Hills on the said stretch recently and the situation of Sapormeina-Saikul Bridge damaged in Cyclone Mora which remained unattended till today rendering untold suffering to the people .

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Tonglen Khongsai, general secretary of United Welfare Committee reiterated the CSOs Kangpokpi earlier commitment towards extending maximum cooperation and all possible help for the safety and protection of the Bhartia Infra Project Limited workers during the construction period .

He said that BIPL agency is the first road construction agency seeking assistance of the public and CSOs apart from its commitment to ensure finer roads which the people never experienced before, which is why they inked an MoU with them and also assured them their safety and protection .

Tonglen Khongsai continued that the CSOs Kangpokpi reaffirmed its commitment to extend all possible help and cooperation to the BIPL workers in between Gamgiphai and Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district during the construction period of NH-2 .

It may be recalled that the MoU was inked by the CSOs Kangpokpi and Bhartia Infra Project Limited on October 6 where the BIPL agreed to main finest quality in the construction of the NH-2 and not to compromise with quality whatsoever whereas the CSOs Kangpokpi decided to provided maximum cooperation and extend all possible help to the BIPL workers between the stretch of Gamgiphai and Taphou Kuki .

Notably, the Kuki UGs more particularly under UPF also gave written acknowledgement and assured to provide full cooperation to avoid unnecessary disturbances in their respective areas of operation throughout the construction period and provide security and protection to all machineries and labourers .

The UWC general secretary, however, expressed the discontentment of the CSOs over the Koubru Laikha – Tengdonjang section from Koubru Laikha – Kanglatongbi and the unattended Saikul- Sapormeina bridge causing overwhelming hardships to the innocent public .

He said that the construction work of Koubru Laikha – Tengdonjang section had started 2/3 years back and the construction work culminated midway which reached only upto Kanglatongbi bazar while adding that the remaining Koubru Laikha to Kanglatongbi section remain unattended which has gradually deteriorated to become the worst stretch along NH-2 .

KSO Sadar Hills also inspected the road condition of Koubru Laikha � Kanglatongbi section earlier and drew the immediate attention of the State Government as well as the authority concerned but no positive response has been received till today, he added .

Considering the negligence and rigidity on the part of the State Government including the department concerned which also failed to identify the tremendous hardships and grievances of the people, the emergency meeting of UWC and CSOs Kangpokpi decided to give two weeks ultimatum for constructing the Koubru Laikha – Kanglatongbi section and Saikul-Sapormeina bridge, Khongsai said .

He also said that if the Government fails to deliver satisfactory action within the stipulated time they will be compelled to launch various forms of intense agitation for which the Government shall be solely responsible.

Source: The Sangai Express