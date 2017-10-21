Diwali celebration puts human health at risk

Imphal, October 20 2017: The exposure to air and noise pollution caused by firecrackers and other explosives used during Diwali celebration yesterday evening put human health at risk, claimed L Radhakishore, Chairman of Manipur Pollution Control Board .

Addressing media persons at the office of the board, Lamphelpat, L Radhakishore who is the MLA of Oinam Assembly Constituency said that monitoring cells were set up at Thangal Bazar MG Avenue, Raj Bhavan and Singjamei from yesterday 6 am to 6 am of today to monitor air and noise pollution .

The test report of the pre-Diwali celebration on October 12 and Diwali celebration yesterday proved that the level of air and noise pollution caused by firecrackers and other explosive materials reached an alarming level, he informed .

He explained that air pollution has its causes and its effects on the environment as well as on human health while noise pollution affects both health and behavior .

Unwanted sound (noise) can damage psychological health and noise pollution can cause hypertension, high stress levels, tinnitus, hearing loss, sleep disturbances, and other harmful effects, Radhakishore added.

Source: The Sangai Express