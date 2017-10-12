Dust and crater like potholes : Welcome to NH-2

Kangpokpi, October 11 2017: The picture here clearly demonstrate the condition of National Highway 2, or the Trans-Asian Highway No 1, across Kangpokpi district and anyone coming across the picture can definitely conclude how the people must be suffering due to such a deplorable condition of the highway.

Travelling along the highway calls for all to be prepared to face the bumpy rides, aided in no small measure by the crater like pot holes and the heavy dusts kicked up by the vehicles .

The dust kicked up by vehicles on the highway between Koubru Leikha and Motbung have been threatening thousands of commuters and local residents for the past many months .

However, such telling photos and the sufferings of the commuters have failed to wake up the authority concerned .

People of the region have been awaiting for the dry season (working season) to set in as the incumbent BJP led coalition Government had promised to deliver speedy renovation of the road after the monsoon.

And while people can wait for the dry season to fully set in, the pathetic road condition has already taken a heavy toll on everyone .

Apart from the impenetrable dust, huge, crater like potholes dot the highway which give commuters a hellish ride all along the stretch .

It was to address the deplorable state of the highway that some CSOs of Kangpokpi and BIPL inked an MoU under the aegis of Kuki Inpi, Kangpokpi district to improve the state of Mao-Imphal section of the highway from Km 263.00 to 287.00 (Kuki Taphou � Koubru Laikha) on EPC Mode .

The Koubru Laikha – Tengdonjang section from Koubru Laikha – Kanglatongbi bazar is yet to be addressed as the repairing work wound up at Kanglatongbi Bazar since some time back, raising doubts .

Considering the Koubru Laikha-Kanglatongbi stretch of the highway, Kuki Students’ Organization, Sadar Hills today inspected the road condition along with media persons and conveyed their serious concern over the matter.

The student body said that the Koubru Laikha – Kanglatongbi section has deteriorated to the status of a quarry road, far from being the stretch of a National Highway .

Highlighting the grievances of the people along this stretch, the student body urged the State Government to look into matter seriously .

At the same time, the student body also warned that if this particular section is left unattended and not repaired at the earliest, it will mobilize the public and other CSOs and resort to various forms of extreme agitation.

Source: The Sangai Express